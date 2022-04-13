NBC Brings Back ‘Password’ Game Show

NBC is bringing back the game show Password this summer. Keke Palmer will host and Jimmy Fallon will appear in each episode to play the game alongside the contestants.

Password has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

There are eight episodes. Besides Fallon, an array of celebrities will also take part in the game. Contestants have to guess a password using one-word clues.

The premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White, who was a regular on the original series, which launched in 1961. White died December 31.

NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984, and Fallon featured Password both on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

Palmer is an actress and host. She hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2020.

Password is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers, along with showrunner John Quinn. ■