NBC Schedules Betty White Tribute

NBC will salute Betty White in a primetime special January 31.

The 10 p.m. ET/PT special, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, will stream on OTT platform Peacock the following day.

The special will combine star tributes with clips.

Among White's most notable TV credits was NBC's Golden Girls. She also appeared on the talk/variety Betty White Show, which aired on NBC in the early 1950s, and had a long-running role on NBC's coverage of the Rose Bowl parade, though she turned down a potential anchor spot on NBC's Today.

White died December 31 at age 99. She would have been 100 on January 17. ■