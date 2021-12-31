Betty White, 'Golden Girls' and 'Mary Tyler Moore' Actress, Dead at 99

Betty White, who starred as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls and as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died. She was 99.

Set to turn 100 on January 17, 2022, White's career spanned seven decades and included both TV and film roles.

According to TMZ, which first reported White's death, White died of natural causes at her home on December 31.

White appeared as the flighty Rose Nylund, who constantly told stories about her beloved hometown of St. Olaf, in four series: The Golden Girls (1985-1992) and spinoffs Empty Nest (1989-1992), Nurses (1991), and The Golden Palace (1992-1993). All four series aired on NBC.

In The Golden Girls, White starred opposite Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo. The four all lived in Devereaux's Miami house.

Before playing Nylund, White was known for her role as Sue Ann Nivens -- the host of WJM's "Happy Homemaker" segment -- in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her stint on Mary Tyler Moore led to White's own show The Betty White Show, which ran from (1977-1978).

Other notable TV roles include The Love Boat, Mama's Family, and most recently Hot in Cleveland. She got her first big TV break in 1952 playing Elizabeth in Life With Elizabeth.

On the big screen, White's turns included The Proposal and Lake Placid.

White received numerous accolades during her career, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Daytime Emmy Awards. She has also been inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame, the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and was a 2019 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards honoree. ■