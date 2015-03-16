Betty White to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award During Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

White will be honored at the Daytime Emmys, which will be telecast live on Pop on April 26.

“Betty White is an American institution,” said Bob Mauro, president, NATAS. “Betty’s career as a female pioneer has followed television from literally the beginning of the medium, winning her first Emmy Award in 1952, to the digital-streaming future, winning again in 2010.”

Among White’s seven Emmy wins, she won her first in 1952 for her role in Life with Elizabeth, another for her iconic role in The Golden Girls and most recently in 2010 for hosting Saturday Night Live.