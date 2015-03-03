Daytime Emmys Coming to Pop

After exploring online streaming last year, the Daytime Emmys are heading back to television.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Monday that the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on newly-rebranded network Pop. The awards will air Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The show will also change venues this year, moving to Warner Bros. Studios lot on Stage 16 in Burbank, Calif., where films such as Casablanca, Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters were staged. Michael Levitt will produce the show.

In addition, NATAS announced that the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards gala will take place on Friday, April 24 at the Universal Hilton in Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmys have bounced around networks the past few years, airing on cable net HLN in 2012 and 2013, even forgoing a traditional TV telecast last year by airing on DaytimeEmmys.net. Last year’s show was heavily criticized, most notably with the red carpet preshow that was hosted by social media stars, many of whom appeared unaware of the nominees.

NATAS Bob Mouro said they had been talking with a few different networks. “The Pop audience and programming and rebranding fit precisely where we wanted to be,” he told B&C. He said that the deal with Pop is for multiple years.

“We certainly understand the daypart,” said Pop president Brad Schwartz, noting that Pop owners CBS and Lionsgate are heavily involved in daytime TV. Schwartz added that same-day repeats of CBS soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are two of their biggest shows.

“When Bob and his team brought in his new vision for the daytime emmy awards… and wanting to reinvent and bring the daytime emmys back to its glory, we just felt that we’re a perfect home for it,” Schwartz continued. “We’re all trying to find stuff that you have to watch live.”