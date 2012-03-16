NAB to Induct Betty White Into Hall of Fame

Recent B&C Hall of Fame inductee actress

Betty White will be adding the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of

Fame induction to her long list of accolades.

White,

currently the co-star of Hot in Cleveland -- she was nominated for

an Emmy -- will be inducted April 17 during NAB's annual convention.

"Betty White is admired by generations of audiences," NAB President CEO Gordon

Smith said in announcing the selection. "She has remarkable energy and an

incredible ability to connect with viewers. Betty's contributions to television

and entertainment as a whole are extraordinary. Our Hall of Fame would be

incomplete without her."

She

joins Garry Marshall in the class of 2012, making the first time two TV figures

have been inducted in the same year. Marshall's induction will come

March 16 at the TV luncheon, while White will be inducted at a breakfast the

next morning.

White's

career spans that of the medium itself, begging with Life With Elizabeth in 1952, with Emmy winning turns on The Mary Tyler MooreShow, Golden Girls and The John Larroquette Show, and countless appearances in between on

everything from The Johnny Carson Show to Ally McBeal to the Rose Bowl Parade.