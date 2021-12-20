MeTV Marks Betty White's 100th Birthday With 'Mary Tyler Moore' Block

MeTV is celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday with a batch of Mary Tyler Moore Show episodes featuring White. On the show, White played perky Sue Ann Nivens, star of The Happy Homemaker on WJM Minneapolis.

The fun happens January 16, a day before White’s birthday.

“Meeting Betty White in person was a bit like chatting with Sue Ann Nivens, the Party Aunt, and what Bette Midler will be like when she is 100,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Betty is totally charming, very funny, a bit naughty and 100% delightful and original. We hope the MeTV viewers enjoy celebrating her birthday with these very special episodes just for Betty.”

White earned two best supporting actress Emmys for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in 1975 and 1976.

White was on that series 1973 to 1977. Her subsequent roles include Rose on The Golden Girls and Elka on Hot in Cleveland.

A classic TV network, MeTV’s celebration offers special Mary Tyler Moore episodes featuring White January 16 from 2-4 p.m. ET/PT.