‘MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas’ on Dec. 13

MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas is on Monday, Dec. 13 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. MeTV’s first-ever Toon In With Me prime special, Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas features Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tom & Jerry and Popeye, among other animated superstars, in a series of shorts.

Bill Leff, host of MeTV original Toon In With Me, hosts Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas, with assists from Goldie Fisher, Toony the Talking Tuna, Mr. Quizzer, Svengoolie and Kerwyn.

The shorts include “The Fright Before Christmas” with Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, “Gift Wrapped” with Sylvester & Tweety, “Seasin’s Greetinks!” with Popeye, and “The Night Before Christmas” with Tom & Jerry, among others.

Toon In With Me premiered in January 2021 and there are over 200 original one-hour episodes. Leff is known as “cartoon curator.”

Multicast network MeTV’s “A Very Merry MeTV” lineup features Happy Days, Mama’s Family, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Monk, The Flintstones, The Addams Family and M*A*S*H, among other vintage series. That stunt began in mid November.

Weigel Broadcasting owns MeTV, along with other multicast nets including Decades, H&I Network and Start TV. Weigel original shows include Toon In With Me, Svengoolie, Collector’s Call and Through the Decades. ■