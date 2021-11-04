MeTV Lays Out Holiday Programming Plans

MeTV premieres “A Very Merry MeTV,” featuring holiday-themed episodes from classic TV shows, Sunday, November 14. The stunt goes through Christmas Day and the shows include Happy Days, Mama’s Family, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Monk, The Flintstones and The Addams Family.

The multicast net also offers “Western Christmas” November 27, with holiday episodes from Gunsmoke, Bonanza and Rawhide, among other western series, and A Very Brady Christmas on November 28, featuring The Brady Bunch.

MeTV airs holiday primetime special MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas on Monday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Shorts include The Fright Before Christmas with Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, Gift Wrapped with Syvelster & Tweety, and Seasin’s Greetinks! with Popeye, among others. Bill Leff hosts the special with sidekick Toony the Talking Tuna (Kevin Fleming).

‘A Very Merry MeTV’ starts at 1:30 ET/PT November 14.

Short for Memorable Entertainment TV, MeTV is part of Weigel Broadcasting.