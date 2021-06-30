MeTV To Pair ‘Monk’ and ‘Columbo’ on Sundays

MeTV premieres drama Monk Sunday, July 18. Monk was on USA Network from 2002 to 2009. Tony Shalhoub played Adrian Monk, a grieving husband and private detective consultant for the San Francisco Police Department. His obsessive-compulsive disorder and various phobias often disrupt the lives of his colleagues, but Monk’s heightened attention to detail and sharp mind help him solve crimes.

MeTV will feature Columbo at 6 and 7 p.m. ET/PT Sundays starting July 18, then Monk at 8 and 9 p.m.

Monk “offers a modern take on the classic TV detectives of the 1970s, drawing many comparisons to Columbo, the iconic series starring Peter Falk,” said MeTV, which noted that many Monk episodes follow the “Columbo model,” where the audience and characters know who committed the murder and why, but it’s up to the quirky detective to prove it. “Monk builds on the timeless formula of offbeat and determined crime mystery ‘whodunnits’,” the network added.

Columbo was on NBC from 1968 to 1978.

Monk earned eight Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Weigel owns MeTV, a classic TV network.