May is ‘Month of Mayberry’ on MeTV

MeTV presents “The Month of Mayberry,” a month-long celebration of The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Mayberry R.F.D. and anything else with a connection to Mayberry, in May. It begins May 2 with the Andy Griffith Show pilot and the backdoor pilot of Gomer Pyle, followed by an episode of The Love Boat with Griffith on it.

Mayberry was the setting for The Andy Griffith Show.

Starting May 3, MeTV will present four weeks of back-to-back episodes celebrating the characters of The Andy Griffith Show at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, with themed weeks including “All About Andy”, “The Fife is Right”, “Opie Dokie” and “The Best of the Rest” featuring Aunt Bee and other sidekicks.

Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. will follow at 9 p.m., with a collection of “best of” episodes featuring classic song renditions, favorite characters and guest stars.

Weekday mornings in May at 10 a.m. ET/PT, MeTV will have select episodes of Matlock, which starred Griffith and had Don Knotts as a guest star. At 6:30 p.m. weekdays, Happy Days gets a “Mayberry makeover,” said MeTV, with episodes featuring actors from the Mayberry world, including Rance Howard and Jack Dodson. That is called “From Mayberry to Milwaukee.”

At 11 p.m. weekdays in May, The Carol Burnett Show welcomes Mayberry guest stars Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry and Ronnie Schell.

Every Sunday in May, at 5 p.m., MeTV will present special episodes of The Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry R.F.D., including guest appearances by Jack Nicholson. Sundays at 6 p.m., ET/PT, MeTV airs The Love Boat starring Mayberry guest stars Griffith, Knotts, Nabors and Schell.

On May 28th, “The Month of Mayberry” concludes with the movie Return to Mayberry at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Weigel owns MeTV, a classic TV network.