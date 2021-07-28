Donna D’Alessandro Joins Weigel as Exec VP of Content

Weigel Broadcasting said it hired Donna D’Alessandro as executive VP, head of content.

D’Alessandro, most recently senior VP of factual programming for Discovery’s Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel, will be involved in programming Weigel’s suite of digital broadcast networks, including MeTV, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, Decades and Movies! as well as future projects.

She will report to Neal Sabin, vice chairman at Weigel.

“Donna joins Weigel with a wealth of programming experience on multiple platforms and levels,” said Sabin. “Her energy, attitude and ability to innovate and motivate will serve our networks, viewers, staff and advertisers well.”

D’Alessandro was with Discovery as it launched its streaming service, Discovery Plus, leading content planning and strategies for the company’s factual networks. She worked on tentpole events including Shark Week and Puppy Bowl as well as series such as Expedition Unknown, Mysteries of the Abandoned, Naked & Afraid, Gold Rush and Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Before Discovery, she was with BET and Bravo.

“I am beyond excited to join the amazing team at Weigel as we work on the forefront of content evolution,” said D’Alessandro.