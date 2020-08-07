Keke Palmer to Host VMAs Aug. 30
Keke Palmer will host the 2020 Video Music Awards, airing live on MTV Sunday, Aug. 30. Palmer is an actress, music artist and author. She co-hosted GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke on ABC and hosts Singled Out in Quibi. She was in the films Hustlers, Akeelah and the Bee and Ice Age: Continental Drift, among many others. TV credits include Star, Berlin Station and Grease: Live.
GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke was cancelled earlier this week.
“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”
The event happens at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will perform.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have nine nominations apiece, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd have six apiece.
Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2020 VMAs.
