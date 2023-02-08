Eleven Left on ‘America's Got Talent: All-Stars’

Eleven acts remain on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, as the show heads toward its February 27 season finale. The show premiered on NBC January 2.

The remaining contestants are aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Aidan McCann, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean, sax player Avery Dixon, hand balancing group Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, singer Kodi Lee, dance act Light Balance Kids, comedian Mike E. Winfield, aerialist act Power Duo and singer Tom Ball.

McCann, Detroit Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids, Winfield and Ball have received Golden Buzzers, which are given out by the judges, and send the contestant on to the live shows.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are the judges and Terry Crews is host.

The final performances are on February 20 and the winner is crowned a week later, picked by superfans in a two-hour finale. Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, Terry Fator, Mat Franco and Voices of Hope will perform in the finale.

The show brings together more than 70 local Got Talent series around the world, pitting “the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe,” in NBC’s words, against each other.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

Created by Cowell, America’s Got Talent has had 17 seasons on NBC. ■