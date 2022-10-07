‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ in the Works on NBC

America’s Got Talent is getting a spinoff, as America’s Got Talent: All-Stars begins production this month. The show, featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from past seasons, is slated to premiere in 2023 on NBC. The series will include performers from the Got Talent shows around the world.

“With more than 70 local versions of Got Talent produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, AGT: All Stars brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet,” according to NBC.

NBC tried something similar a few years ago. America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which also featured past winners, fan favorites and memorable acts, was on in 2019 and 2020.

Simon Cowell will judge with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, all who are judges on America’s Got Talent. Sofia Vergara is a judge on AGT but is not lined up for AGT: All-Stars, as the winter spinoffs typically have three judges. Terry Crews hosts.

America’s Got Talent launched in 2006. Season 17 ended last month. America’s Got Talent: Extreme, featuring stunt performers, premiered earlier this year.

The new show is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers. ■