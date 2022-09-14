‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale September 14

The winner of season 17 of America’s Got Talent will be crowned in a two-hour finale September 14. It will be a two-hour telecast on NBC.

The final 11 contestants include saxophonist Avery Dixon, ventriloquist Celia Munoz, country act Chapel Hart, singer Drake Milligan, dancer Kristy Sellars, tech duo Metaphysic, dance crew The Mayyas, comedian Mike E. Winfield, magician Nicholas Ribs, singer Sara James and magician Yu Hojin.

The winner takes home $1 million.

Entertainment in the finale includes country music artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, actor Henry Winkler, and past America’s Got Talent winner Shin Lim.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are the judges and Terry Crews the host. Cowell is the creator and an executive producer. Also exec producing AGT are Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff. The show is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. ■