Terry Crews to Host ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Terry Crews, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will host America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC. The show debuts in January and will feature past winners of America’s Got Talent, along with fan favorites and other memorable acts. The Champions will also feature acts who have performed on other Got Talent shows around the globe.

Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will be judges. Cowell created America’s Got Talent and is an executive producer.

Syco Entertainment and Fremantle produce the show.

Tyra Banks hosts America’s Got Talent for its summer runs.

Crews became an actor after a career in the NFL. His films include Deadpool 2 and Sorry to Bother You.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which aired on Fox for five seasons, starts on NBC in the mid-season.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the No. 1 alternative series on television,” Crews said. “NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

America’s Got Talent has 13 seasons to date.

Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.