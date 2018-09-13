John Legend to Coach on ‘The Voice’ Next Spring

Musician John Legend is on board to coach in the spring cycle of The Voice on NBC. Legend will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as host Carson Daly.

Legend recently won an Emmy award as a producer on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, elevating him to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony winner) status.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

Legend’s debut album, Get Lifted, came out in 2004. Darkness and Light was released in 2016.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice,” Legend said. “I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Legend is also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The winners will be announced Sept. 17.

His film work includes La La Land, which he produced and appeared in.

Season 15 of The Voice begins Monday, Sept. 24. Legend will appear in season 16.

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.