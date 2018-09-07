NBC Adds Five Episodes to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Order

NBC is adding five episodes to its initial 13-episode order for comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so 18 episodes will air in the upcoming season. The sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will run in the network’s mid-season.

The cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti.

NBC acquired the series in May, after it had been cancelled at Fox. “It’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment, at the time, calling Brooklyn Nine-Nine “one of the smartest, funniest and best cast comedies in a long time.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.The executive producers are Michael Schur, Dan Goor, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

Goor said at NBC’s TCA day in August, “In a lot of ways I think it is the same type of show. I won’t say the same show. I think it’s going to be even better this year.”