‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 on NBC May 31

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent starts May 31 on NBC. Terry Crews hosts, and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are the judges.

The talent show winner gets $1 million.

Six weeks of live AGT shows start August 9, with the Pasadena Civic Auditorium hosting.

Cowell is the creator and executive produces with Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace.

Also starting May 31 on NBC is Dancing with Myself, which features a group of everyday people who compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by show creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek. Kostek is the host.

“Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience,” said NBC. ■