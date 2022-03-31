‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns on NBC May 31

NBC has shared its summer schedule, with warm-weather staple America’s Got Talent premiering May 31, and leading into new competition series Dancing With Myself. American Ninja Warrior begins June 6. Docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? debuts July 10.

It will be season 17 for America’s Got Talent. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are the judges and Terry Crews hosts.

Six weeks of live AGT shows start August 9, with the Pasadena Civic Auditorium hosting.

Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by show creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

“Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience,” said NBC.

It will be season 14 of American Ninja Warrior. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall host.

Who Do You Think You Are? comes from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky. Each week a celebrity guest will go on a search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking mysteries and “unbelievable” real-life stories, according to NBC. The guests include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

The show was previously on NBC 2010-2012.

All NBC programs will stream on Peacock the day after their linear premiere. ■