Multicultural Perspectives: Liza Koshy Is On Demand and In Demand

By

TV, film and social media star talks up new season of YouTube’s ‘Liza On Demand’ series and being an influencer

Liza Koshy attends the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.
Liza Koshy (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry. 

A special flashback episode of Multicultural Perspectives shines a light on social media sensation Liza Koshy, whose YouTube scripted series Liza On Demand launches its third and final season Oct. 13. In a 2020 discussion with Multichannel News’ R. Thomas Umstead, the television and film star talks about the series as well as her future aspirations as a media star and influencer.