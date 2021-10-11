Multicultural Perspectives: Liza Koshy Is On Demand and In Demand

Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.

A special flashback episode of Multicultural Perspectives shines a light on social media sensation Liza Koshy, whose YouTube scripted series Liza On Demand launches its third and final season Oct. 13. In a 2020 discussion with Multichannel News’ R. Thomas Umstead, the television and film star talks about the series as well as her future aspirations as a media star and influencer.