Multicultural Perspectives: Liza Koshy Is On Demand and In Demand
By MCN Staff
TV, film and social media star talks up new season of YouTube’s ‘Liza On Demand’ series and being an influencer
Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.
A special flashback episode of Multicultural Perspectives shines a light on social media sensation Liza Koshy, whose YouTube scripted series Liza On Demand launches its third and final season Oct. 13. In a 2020 discussion with Multichannel News’ R. Thomas Umstead, the television and film star talks about the series as well as her future aspirations as a media star and influencer.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.