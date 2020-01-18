TCA: YouTube Greenlights New Season of ‘Liza on Demand’

YouTube has greenlit a third season of its scripted series, Liza On Demand, part of a slate of original series, documentaries and specials announced during the company’s Television Critics Association Tour session Saturday.

Liza On Demand stars YouTube star Liza Koshy and follows the exploits of Koshy and her roommates as she takes on various tasks and odd jobs while trying to get ahead, said the company.

YouTube also announced that it will partner with magician David Blaine for a live event later this fall.

Other YouTube TCA announcements include a six-part documentary series that focuses on the last 50 years of Women’s Gymnastics debuting this summer; Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert which debuts March 31 and looks at two decades of performances and behind-the-scenes stories from the influential music festival; and Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-episode documentary series premiering Jan. 27 that chronicles the making of the singer’s new album as well as a behind the scenes look at Bieber’s private life.