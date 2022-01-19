‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Debuts on NBC February 21

America’s Got Talent: Extreme premieres Monday, February 21 on NBC. Four episodes will air. The show will feature “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage,” according to NBC. The winner gets $500,000.

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews, host of summer staple America’s Got Talent, hosts.

Production was held up in the fall when a contestant was injured in a stunt.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

A month later, NBC debuts American Song Contest. The show starts Monday, March 21 and goes for eight weeks. Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the series “combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to NBC. Performers, including solo acts, duos and bands, represent all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. One gets Best Original Song.

American Song Contest is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig and Gregory Lipstone, alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.

The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. ■