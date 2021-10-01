‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Will Have Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana as Judges

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana will be the judges alongside Simon Cowell when NBC airs America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Terry Crews hosts.

Cowell created the show, whose series premiere has not been announced.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” NBC said. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Bella was on Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!.

Pastrana has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions in freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road. He pulled off stunts in a 2018 History special Evel Live.

Crews hosts America’s Got Talent, which recently concluded season 16.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.