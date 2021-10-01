Trending

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Will Have Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana as Judges

Stars will sit with Simon Cowell at judges’ table

America's Got Talent: Extreme on NBC
(Image credit: NBC)

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana will be the judges alongside Simon Cowell when NBC airs America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Terry Crews hosts.

Cowell created the show, whose series premiere has not been announced. 

America’s Got Talent: Extreme “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” NBC said. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. 

Bella was on Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!. 

Pastrana has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions in freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road. He pulled off stunts in a 2018 History special Evel Live. 

Crews hosts America’s Got Talent, which recently concluded season 16. 

America’s Got Talent: Extreme is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers. 

