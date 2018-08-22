Simon Cowell Signs Deal to Stay On as ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge

Simon Cowell has renewed his deal with NBC for America’s Got Talent, meaning Cowell will stay on as a judge on the show in a multi-year agreement. Cowell will remain an executive producer on the show.

Cowell became a judge on America’s Got Talent for season 11 in 2016, joining Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum.

Season 13 started May 29.

“Simon Cowell is an extraordinary showman whose success stories over the years on multiple continents speak for themselves,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled that he will continue as a judge on America’s Got Talent and that his stewardship of the franchise will go forward for many years to come.”

America’s Got Talent is a ratings powerhouse. The show is averaging a 3.0 in adults 18-49 this season and 14.6 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” results from Nielsen.

“Few people have impacted the world of entertainment as significantly as Simon Cowell,” said Trish Kinane, FremantleMedia North America president of entertainment programming. “He knows what it takes to find and nurture talent, and he knows how to entertain an audience, creating enduring and much-loved formats. We look forward to continuing our creative partnership.”

Cowell will also be judge and executive producer on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which will launch this winter.

“I want to thank NBC for their continued passion and belief for America’s Got Talent over the past few years,” Cowell said. “Without NBC, we wouldn’t be making Got Talent and I’m very proud to work with them. Together, with a fantastic production team, we have been able to attract the best talent in the world. I’m very excited for the next few years.”

America’s Got Talent was created and is co-owned by Cowell and Syco’s co-producer FremantleMedia North America. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.