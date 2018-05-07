E! Greenlights Seasons Eight and Nine of ‘Total Divas’

E! has greenlit Total Divas, the series about female WWE wrestlers, for seasons eight and nine. Season eight will premiere in the fall. E! says the show “gives viewers an exclusive glimpse inside their professional careers and the challenges of their everyday lives.”

“We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100th episode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E! executive VP of development and production. “The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience.”

Season 7 averaged 884,000 total viewers, says E!, and 547,000 viewers 18-49.

Total Divas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is exec producer for WWE.

Spinoff series Total Bellas, starring WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki Bella, will premiere Sunday, May 20.