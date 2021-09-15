'America's Got Talent' Finale on NBC Sept. 15

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent wraps on NBC Sept. 15, as 10 finalists compete for the $1 million prize. The contestants are aerialist Aidan Bryant, singers Brooke Simpson, Jimmie Herrod and Victory Brinker, magician Dustin Tavella, comedians Gina Brillon and Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

The season began June 1. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are the judges, and Terry Crews is host.

The winner will be named at the end of a two-hour finale Wednesday, which begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Performers include Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Mat Franco and Jordan Chiles.

The winner will join “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” at Luxor Hotel and Casino opening this fall.

Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won last season.

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.