NBC Orders More ‘American Ninja Warrior’

American Ninja Warrior returns to NBC this summer for season nine. Production begins in the spring. The competition series will shoot in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and St. Louis, before the finals happen in Las Vegas.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and the sideline reporter is Zuri Hall.

Drew Drechsel won the last season of American Ninja Warrior.

Last summer the show averaged a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsens, and 5.4 million total viewers in live plus seven day Nielsens.

Ninja Warrior is based on Sasuke, from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. It is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed. Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile are also executive producers.

NBC has not announced a season premiere date.