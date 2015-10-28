Hardwick to Host NBC Game Show ‘The Wall’

Chris Hardwick, multi-hyphenate TV presence, has been named host and executive producer of the primetime game show The Wall. The 10-episode series comes from LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media, and features two-person teams that are bonded by family, friendship or life experiences. They will compete for cash that can be won or lost in an instant, depending upon whether a ball bounces a contestant’s way, or a trivia question is answered correctly.

“The Wall is a bit like life--it rewards people who are both smart and lucky,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “It’s a game that’s had us on the edge of our seats, and Chris is a brilliantly witty and warm host.”

The Wall is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with NBA star James, Carter and Andrew Glassman the executive producers, along with Hardwick. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media.

No premiere date has been announced.

“I’m excited about this series because it’s different than anything on TV right now. It’s got everything—excitement, drama, and action—and it’s something the entire family can watch and root for together,” said James. “I believe Chris Hardwick brings all of that together in a really entertaining way that people will enjoy.”

Hardwick is founder and CEO of Nerdist Industries and hosts the popular Nerdist podcast. He also hosts the Comedy Central series @Midnight as well as AMC’s Talking Dead. He said, “I love game shows, and partnering with LeBron James and NBC to potentially give away millions of dollars to people who deserve it is an incredible opportunity.”