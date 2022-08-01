NBC Renews 'Weakest Link' Game Show

NBC has renewed the game show Weakest Link for a third season. The network greenlit 20 episodes of the Jane Lynch-hosted program. Production on the new season will begin in the fall.

Weakest Link is based on a British show distributed by BBC Studios. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns answering general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect ones break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the contestant they consider to be the Weakest Link.

The series has reached more than 17 million viewers this season across linear and digital platforms, according to NBC.

Lynch’s credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and hosting Hollywood Game Night. “I’m very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord,” said Lynch.

Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd executive produces for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow executive produces and is the showrunner. Lynch also executive produces, along with Aaron Solomon. ■