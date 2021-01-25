‘Weakest Link’ Gets Season Two on NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of game show Weakest Link. Jane Lynch hosts the program, based on a quiz show format distributed by BBC Studios.

Season two will have 13 episodes. Production begins later this year.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” said Jenny Groom, executive VP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

Also Read: NBC Orders Two Comedies and a Drama

Lynch’s credits include Hollywood Game Night and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. An executive producer on Weakest Link, she will return for season two. “I’m thrilled that Weakest Link will return for another season,” Lynch said. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

Weakest Link debuted on NBC Sept. 28. The show is averaging a 1.2 in 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers, including linear, digital and VOD, NBC said.

The show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link.”

Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd executive produces for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow does so for NBC and is showrunner.