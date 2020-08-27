NBC Shares Fall Plans

NBC shared its fall programming plans, with This Is Us starting Nov. 10. It’s season five and a two-hour premiere gets the season going. The three Chicago series, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., have their season premieres a day later. Law & Order: SVU begins season 22 Nov. 12 and season eight of The Blacklist starts Nov. 13.

Every network has had to deal with production delays due to COVID.

Sunday Night Football starts Sept. 10, a Thursday, with the Houston Texans versus the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday in prime, it’s the Dallas Cowboys versus Los Angeles Rams.

Dateline NBC begins Sept. 25.

Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, debuts Sept. 28. NBC calls it “a hybrid game show.” New comedy Connecting…, from Martin Gero and about a group of friends trying to stay close through video chats during these challenging times, premieres Oct. 1.

Ellen’s Game of Games, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, premieres Oct. 6.

The Voice debuts Oct. 19. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the coaches and Carson Daly the host.

Season six of Superstore begins Oct. 22.

Previously announced are the start of Canadian drama Transplant Sept. 1 and American Ninja Warrior Sept. 7.

Returning series set to debut in 2021 include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

New series to launch in 2021 include Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are? and Young Rock.

CBS announced earlier in the week that it aims to roll out many fall series in November.