‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘One Day at a Time’ to Air on CBS This Fall

CBS has shared its premiere dates for September and October. With the pandemic delaying production for all networks, they’ve had to get creative to put together a fall season. Season one of Star Trek: Discovery makes its broadcast debut on CBS September 24, while season four of One Day at a Time starts on CBS October 12. Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access. One Day at a Time runs on Pop TV, which is part of ViacomCBS.

Season three of Star Trek: Discovery is on CBS All Access October 15. The fourth season of One Day at a Time premiered on Pop March 24.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

48 Hours premieres on CBS September 12. 60 Minutes begins September 20, starting season 53. Manhunt: Deadly Games, from Lionsgate and Spectrum Originals, debuts on CBS September 21. It is a scripted true-crime anthology series.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, begins September 25. Undercover Boss premieres October 2. The FBI Declassified debuts October 13, giving viewers “unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts,” said CBS. There are six episodes.

The Amazing Race starts October 14.

Love Island concludes September 29 and Big Brother wraps October 28.