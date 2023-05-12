NBC Shares 2023–2024 Schedule

The ‘Night Court’ reboot will return for a second season on NBC.

NBC has shared its schedule for next season, with three new shows, dramas The Irrational and Found, and comedy Extended Family, set to debut. The midseason will have Law & Order: Organized Crime, La Brea and Magnum P.I., among other shows.

Mondays feature The Voice and The Irrational. Jesse L. Martin stars in The Irrational, based on Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational. Alec Mercer is a renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

Tuesdays have Night Court, Extended Family, The Voice and Quantum Leap. Extended Family, from Mike O’Malley, features a couple who have divorced, and take turns on who gets to stay with the kids in the family home. Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer are in the cast.

Wednesdays offer Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Thursdays have Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Found. Found comes from Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is about a public relations specialist who looks out for missing persons. Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar star.

On Fridays it’s The Wall and Dateline NBC.

Saturdays have Big Ten Pregame and Big Ten Saturday Night college-football action.

On Sundays, it’s Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football.

Decisions are yet to be made on comedies American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock.

The midseason will have Law & Order: Organized Crime, La Brea, Magnum P.I. and Lopez vs. Lopez. Also set up for the midseason are an as-yet-untitled America’s Got Talent “special edition” and Deal or No Deal Island, which brings the game to the Banker’s private island.

In spring 2024, NBC will debut The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks with music by Hans Zimmer. “This incomparable project will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles – and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world,” said NBC.

Game show Password, with Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, will air either in the midseason or summer, as will hospital drama Transplant.