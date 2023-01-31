NBC Orders More ‘La Brea’

NBC has ordered season three of drama La Brea. The show, returning (opens in new tab) for the second half of season two tonight (January 31) with back to back episodes, is about what happens after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious primeval land where the people have no choice but to band together to survive.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair and Rohan Mirchandaney.

Season two began in September.

David Appelbaum created the show and is showrunner and executive producer. The exec producers also include Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, in association with Keshet Studios. ■