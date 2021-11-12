‘La Brea’ Gets Second Season Order on NBC

NBC has renewed Tuesday drama La Brea for a second season. The show, about a massive sinkhole tearing up Los Angeles, debuted September 28.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké

Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Those who fell into the sinkhole find themselves in a mysterious primeval land, where they must band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what the heck happened in Los Angeles.

NBC said the pilot has been seen by 19.8 million viewers.

Writer David Appelbaum executive produces the show with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter

Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.