NBC Gives 'La Brea' TV's Biggest Promo Push

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman and Karina Logue as Marybeth Hayes in NBC's 'La Brea'

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 26.

An NBC spot for new fantasy/sci-fi drama La Brea is No. 1. Our previous chart-topper, a promo for NBC’s new parallel-lives drama Ordinary Joe, slips to third place.

Fox also serves up spots promoting two of its new fall offerings: musical comedy-drama The Big Leap in fourth place and family drama ​​Our Kind of People in fifth.

ABC rounds out the ranking with a spot promoting its reboot of The Wonder Years in second place.

Notably, The Big Leap spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (138), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 585,693,820

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,765,627

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,856,417

2) The Wonder Years, ABC

Impressions: 433,204,594

Interruption Rate: 1.63%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,724,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,483,900

3) Ordinary Joe, NBC

Impressions: 355,032,234

Interruption Rate: 2.91%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,865,931

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $368,623

4) The Big Leap, Fox

Impressions: 265,352,849

Interruption Rate: 1.18%

Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,307,596

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $524,873

5) Our Kind of People, Fox

Impressions: 263,305,181

Interruption Rate: 1.15%

Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,792,464

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $438,187

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).