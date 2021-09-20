Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

ABC's 'The Wonder Years'

From ABC's Wonder Years reboot to Jon Stewart's return, Next TV has all the Fall 2021 TV premieres.

Broadcast sees the return of staples, such as the NCIS franchise on CBS and ABC's Grey's Anatomy, as well as some newcomers. The fall freshman class includes Fox's Alter Ego, NBC's La Brea, and CBS's Ghosts.

Cable and streaming also have plenty to offer with new seasons of You, The Great British Baking Show, and Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, and new Apple TV Plus series The Problem with Jon Stewart and Foundation.

Take a look at the listings below.

September

Friday, Sept. 17

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Monday, Sept. 20

9-1-1 (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.)

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8 p.m.)

The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.)

The Big Leap (Fox, 9 p.m., series premiere)

NCIS (CBS, 9 p.m.)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS, 10 p.m., series premiere)

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10 p.m., series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

FBI (CBS, 8 p.m.)

The Resident (Fox, 8 p.m.)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 9 p.m.)

Our Kind of People (Fox, 9 p.m.)

FBI: International (CBS, 10 p.m., series premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Netflix, original movie)

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Netflix)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Intrusion (Netflix, original movie)

Chicago Med (NBC, 8 p.m.)

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8 p.m.)

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Survivor (CBS, 8 p.m.)

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30 p.m. reboot premiere)

Alter Ego (Fox, 9 p.m., series premiere)

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9 p.m.)

The Conners (ABC, 9 p.m.)

Home Economics (ABC, 9:30 p.m)

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 23

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler (CBS, 9 p.m., special)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 24

Foundation (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

Ganglands (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Jailbird New Orleans (Netflix)

Kota Factory (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix, limited series premiere)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix, original movie)

The Starling (Netflix, original movie)

Dateline (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

The Great North (Fox, 8:30 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC, 9 p.m.)

The Tony Awards Present : Broadway's Back! (CBS, 9 p.m., special)

Family Guy (Fox, 9:30 p.m.)

The Rookie (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 27

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix, special)

FBI: International (CBS, 9 p.m., regular timeslot)

La Brea (NBC, 9 p.m., series premiere)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 10 p.m., regular timeslot)

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man (Netflix)

Friendzone (Netflix, original movie)

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix, original movie)

Sounds Like Love (Netflix, original movie)

Big Brother (CBS, 9 p.m., season finale)

Nova “The Cannabis Question” (PBS, 9 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 30

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

Station 19 (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.)

Big Sky (ABC, 10 p.m.)

October

Friday, Oct. 1

Diana: The Musical (Netflix, special)

The Guilty (Netflix, original movie)

Maid (Netflix, limited series)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 8 p.m.)

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9 p.m.)

Blue Bloods (CBS, 10 p.m.)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Saturday, Oct. 2

iHeartRadio Music Festival (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

iHeartRadio Music Festival (The CW)

Call the Midwife (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Tough as Nails (CBS)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, series premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 7

Thursday Night Football (Fox)

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8 p.m.)

United States of Al (CBS, 8:30 p.m.)

Ghosts (CBS, 9 p.m., series premiere)

B Positive (CBS, 9:30 p.m.)

Bull (CBS, 10 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 8

Nancy Drew (The CW)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

World's Funniest Animals (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 10

The Equalizer (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

SEAL Team (CBS, moving to Paramount Plus later in the season)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Killer Camp (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Batwoman (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 14

Legacies (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 15

The Four of Us (Netflix, original movie)

Karma's World (Netflix)

Little Things (Netflix)

You (Netflix)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Queens (ABC)

Friday, Oct. 20

Found (Netflix, original movie)

Night Teeth (Netflix, original movie)

Stuck Together (Netflix, original movie)

Thursday, Oct. 21

The Blacklist (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 22

The Activist (CBS, 8 p.m., takes over S.W.A.T.’s slot)

Monday, Oct. 25

All American (The CW)

4400 (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Nova Universe Revealed (PBS, 9 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Luis Miguel -- The Series (Netflix)

Walker (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 29

Army of Thieves (Netflix, original movie)

Colin in Black & White (Netflix, limited series)

November

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix, original movie)

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Gentefied (Netflix)

Passing (Netflix, original movie)

Friday, Nov. 12

Red Notice (Netflix, original movie)

Tuesday, Nov. 16

The Flash (The CW)

Riverdale (The CW)

Friday, Nov. 19

Tick, Tick...Boom! (Netflix, original movie)

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Bruised (Netflix, original movie)

December

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Netflix)

Friday, Dec. 5

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 8 p.m., series returns)

Friday, Dec. 10

The Unforgivable (Netflix, original movie)

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Hand of God (Netflix, original movie)

Friday, Dec. 17

Swan Song (Apple TV Plus, original movie)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Friday, Dec. 24

Don't Look Up (Netflix, original movie)

Friday, Dec. 31

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, original movie)