Apple TV Plus' 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' to Debut in Fall

Apple TV Plus announced that the name of Jon Stewart’s show on the streaming service will be The Problem with Jon Stewart and it will have its debut in the fall.

It will be the first project resulting in a multi-year partnership between Stewart and Apple.

The new current affairs series would mark a return to TV for Stewart, who left the anchor desk at Comedy Central’s Daily Show in 2015.

The Problem with Jon Stewart will have one-hour episodes and deal with a single issue. The show will have a companion podcast to further discuss the issues.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Jon Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.