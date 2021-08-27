Netflix Orders Season Five of 'Cobra Kai'
'Karate Kid' spinoff sees season four premiere in December
Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix for season five. Season four premieres in December.
"The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season," tweeted @CobraKaiSeries.
Ralph Macchio plays Daniel and William Zabka plays his nemesis Johnny.
The characters were introduced in the movie The Karate Kid in 1984, battling as teens for a martial arts title. Cobra Kai follows up with them as adults, Daniel running a thriving auto dealer and Johnny struggling to find purpose in his life.
The first two seasons streamed on YouTube Red, with Cobra Kai shifting to Netflix for season three.
“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” said Brian Wright, VP, original series, Netflix, after the streamer picked it up in 2020. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”
Cobra Kai is up for a best comedy Emmy in September.
The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.
Sony Pictures Television produces the show.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.