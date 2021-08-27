Netflix Orders Season Five of 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix for season five. Season four premieres in December.

"The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season," tweeted @CobraKaiSeries.

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel and William Zabka plays his nemesis Johnny.

The characters were introduced in the movie The Karate Kid in 1984, battling as teens for a martial arts title. Cobra Kai follows up with them as adults, Daniel running a thriving auto dealer and Johnny struggling to find purpose in his life.

The first two seasons streamed on YouTube Red, with Cobra Kai shifting to Netflix for season three.

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” said Brian Wright, VP, original series, Netflix, after the streamer picked it up in 2020. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Cobra Kai is up for a best comedy Emmy in September.

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show.