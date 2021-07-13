CBS Unveils Fall 2021-2022 Premiere Dates

CBS has set premiere dates for its fall 2021-2022 schedule. Starting Monday, Sept. 20, the network will stagger the premieres of its new and returning series over multiple weeks.

Sept. 20 will see the season 4 premiere of The Neighborhood at 8 p.m., the season 3 premiere of Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30 p.m. , and the 19th season premiere of NCIS at 9 p.m. Spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i will make its series debut in the 10 p.m. Monday slot.

Tuesdays are all about the FBI and Dick Wolf. Starting Sept. 21, season 4 of FBI will premiere at 8 p.m., followed by the season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted at 9 p.m., and the series premiere of FBI: International at 10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will appear in their regular time periods (10 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively) on Sept. 28.

Survivor will return for its 41st season on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with a special 2-hour episode at 8 p.m. Big Brother, which premieres TKTK, will follow at 10 p.m. The season finale of Big Brother will air live at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29. The following Wednesday (Oct. 6) will see the season three debut of Tough as Nails and the series debut of CSI: Vegas.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, CBS has special The Tony Awards Present : Broadway's Back!

S.W.A.T. (season 5), Magnum P.I. (season 4) and Blue Bloods (season 12) return Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. The Activist will take over S.W.A.T.'s Friday slot from Oct. 22. S.W.A.T. will return Dec. 3.

Comedies Young Sheldon (season 5), United States of Al (season 2), Ghosts (series premiere) and B Positive (season 2) will air Thursdays starting Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. The Thursday lineup will end with drama Bull (now in its sixth season) at 10 p.m.

Sophomore series The Equalizer will follow 60 Minutes starting Sunday, Oct. 10. Also airing Sundays starting Oct. 10 are season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles and season 5 of SEAL Team, which will move to Paramount Plus later in the season.