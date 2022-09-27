NBC Shares First Five Minutes of ‘La Brea’ Season Two on YouTube

Lily Santiiago as Veronica Castillo in the season two premiere of ‘La Brea.’

Season two of La Brea premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 27. NBC has made the first five minutes of the season premiere available on Peacock and on NBC’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

La Brea follows a family after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling family members and many others into a mysterious land.

The season premiere is entitled The Next Day. Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group. Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they’re fit to survive in 10,000 BC, and Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time.

The new season sees Eve’s son Josh having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988, while her estranged husband Gavin and their daughter Izzy have landed in prehistoric Seattle.

“We track their quest to navigate the dangers of 10,000 B.C.,” creator, showrunner and executive producer David Appelbaum told B+C, “including new animals.”

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo and Zyra Gorecki.

Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman executive produce alongside Appelbaum.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios. ■