Sam Waterston Back For New ‘Law & Order’ Season

Sam Waterston will play District Attorney Jack McCoy when Law & Order returns to NBC February 24. It will be season 21 of the show, and season 17 for Waterston.

The crime drama, which ran on NBC from 1990 to 2010, examines “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,” in NBC’s words.

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off.”

Waterston is in the cast with Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi. His other TV credits include HBO drama The Newsroom and Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

Law & Order is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television, in association with Wolf Entertainment. ■