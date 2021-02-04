‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Debuts on NBC April 1

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in NBC's 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Dick Wolf drama Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres on NBC April 1. Featuring a crossover between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, the event reunites Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, played by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. Benson and Stabler were partners on Law & Order: SVU in earlier seasons.

Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. He will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates.

The cast features Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Wolf, who executive produces along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce.

Season four of Good Girls is on March 7. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are in the cast.

Season three of Manifest starts April 1. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis are in the cast.