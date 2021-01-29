‘New Amsterdam’ Back on NBC March 2

Medical drama New Amsterdam starts season three on NBC March 2. Ryan Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin.

In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining their optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in health care. “Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better,” said NBC.

New Amsterdam averaged a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 13.8 million in total audience measurement, according to NBC.

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce the show along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.