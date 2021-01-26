‘The Blacklist’ Is Renewed by NBC

NBC has renewed crime drama The Blacklist for season nine. James Spader and Megan Boone star in the show, about a shady fugitive, Spader’s Raymond Reddington, working with the FBI to track down dangerous criminals on his list.

The Blacklist is averaging a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49 through its first two episodes this season. Season eight premiered Nov. 13.

Also in the cast are Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen are executive producers.