Drama ‘Debris’ Debuts on NBC March 1

Sci fi drama Debris premieres on NBC March 1. The show comes from J.H. Wyman. Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip are in the cast.

“When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend,” goes the series summary. “Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.”

Wyman is showrunner and executive producer. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce.



Debris is produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television in association with Universal Television.