NBC Renews Dick Wolf Six

NBC has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf dramas, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. All are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, and will be back for the 2023-2024 season.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

Chicago Med is in season eight, Chicago Fire is in season 11 and Chicago P.D. is in season eight. Law & Order is in season 22, Law & Order: SVU is in season 24, and Organized Crime is in season three.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”