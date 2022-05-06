NBC Orders 'Quantum Leap' to Series

The Universal Television-produced 'Quantum Leap,' which starred Dean Stockwell (l.) and Scott Bakula, ran for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993, winning six Primetime Emmys.

Thirty years after NBC's original time-traveling adventure show signed off, the network is rebooting Quantum Leap.

NBC announced Thursday that it has ordered Quantum Leap to series. The original's producer, Universal Television, will produce the reboot, which is set 30 years after actor Scott Bakula's "Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into his Quantum Leap Accelerator ... and vanished.

This time around, it will be actor Raymond Lee in the lead role as Dr. Ben Seong, who leads a new team of scientists, picking up 30 years after Dr. Becket and his AI generated partner in time travel, Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) left off. Lee was a regular on AMC's Kevin Can F*** Himself and notably appears in Paramount's upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. He was two years old with the original Quantum Leap debuted in March 1989.

Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee co-star.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt of I Have an Idea! Entertainment will write and executive produce the show.

The original Quantum Leap ran for five seasons on NBC from 1989-93, winning six Primetime Emmys.